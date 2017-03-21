UK weather: Winter clings on with sno...

UK weather: Winter clings on with snowy blast from Arctic

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Colder than ICELAND: Britain is battered by an Arctic blast with two inches of snow due to hit TODAY as temperatures plunge to -2C The spring equinox has passed and the clocks go forward this weekend, but the winter weather isn't over yet. Britain was battered by an Arctic blast with two inches of snow due to hit today and temperatures plunging to -2C - colder than Iceland - and more wintry conditions are on the way this week with further weather warnings issued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb 23 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC