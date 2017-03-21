UK weather: Winter clings on with snowy blast from Arctic

Colder than ICELAND: Britain is battered by an Arctic blast with two inches of snow due to hit TODAY as temperatures plunge to -2C The spring equinox has passed and the clocks go forward this weekend, but the winter weather isn't over yet. Britain was battered by an Arctic blast with two inches of snow due to hit today and temperatures plunging to -2C - colder than Iceland - and more wintry conditions are on the way this week with further weather warnings issued.

