Tourist Traffic Tramples Sensitive Areas

Sensitive areas in Iceland are damaged after heavy tourist traffic in the winter, according to the Environment Agency of Iceland . Protecting these areas is more difficult in winter than in summer, due to weather, stated Hakon Asgeirsson, a specialist for the EAI in South Iceland.

