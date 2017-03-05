Thordis Elva and her rapist Tom Stran...

Thordis Elva and her rapist Tom Stranger defend sharing the stage at All About Women

Read more: The Age

It's one of the most extraordinary situations imaginable: a woman sharing the stage with her rapist, discussing her experience and his responsibility. But that's exactly what attendees witnessed as Thordis Elva and her rapist Tom Stranger shared the stage at the All About Women conference at the Opera House on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

