Teen Radio Amateur to Activate Icelan...

Teen Radio Amateur to Activate Iceland on his Inaugural DXpedition

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: QST

Fourteen-year-old Mason Matrazzo, KM4SII, of Clemmons, North Carolina, will be on the air from Iceland as TF/KM4SII, March 13-19. Activity will be on 40, 20, and 17 meters, SSB only.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb 23 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC