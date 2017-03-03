Street Lights off for Star Show Tonight

Tonight at 8:30 pm, street lights will be turned off for 45 minutes at the University of Iceland campus, as well as in the west part of Reykjavik and downtown, to allow residents and visitors a great view of the stars, mbl.is reports. The event is sponsored by Boksala studenta book store, Stjornufrae ivefurinn and the University of Iceland.

