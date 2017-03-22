School teacher Juhel Miah claims his ...

School teacher Juhel Miah claims his name led to him being blocked from travelling to the US

A teacher from a Neath school blocked from travelling on a US-bound plane claims his name was the reason. Juhel Miah, aged 25, had been travelling with a group from Llangatwg Community School group when he was escorted off the aircraft headed for New York at Reykjavik Airport in Iceland last month.

