Record numbers of babies being born in Iceland nine months after their Euro win over England

Record numbers of women were due to give birth in Iceland yesterday - exactly nine months on from their country's win over England in the Euros. Icelandic magazine Visir reported a tweet put out by Asgier Petur Porvaldsson who is a resident in Landspitali Hospital, Reykjavik.

