Pravo: Researchers seek suitable gree...

Pravo: Researchers seek suitable green roof for Czech climate

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Researchers from Brno with their colleagues from Iceland and Switzerland are looking for a suitable green roof to meet climate conditions in the Czech Republic, daily Pravo writes yesterday. Green roofs are common in Iceland and other Nordic countries, where this tradition dates back to the Viking era as well as in the Swiss mountains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb 23 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan 31 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 31 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 30 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,250,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC