Piers Morgan has attacked the Welsh t...

Piers Morgan has attacked the Welsh teacher refused entry to the US

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: IcNetwork

Piers Morgan has described a US teacher who was refused entry to the US as "publicity-hungry" and says he should be "better educated" after he linked the presenter to Donald Trump . The comments come after Juhel Miah decided not to take part in an interview with the Good Morning Britain host because he said he was worried about how he would be portrayed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb 23 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC