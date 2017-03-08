Piers Morgan has attacked the Welsh teacher refused entry to the US
Piers Morgan has described a US teacher who was refused entry to the US as "publicity-hungry" and says he should be "better educated" after he linked the presenter to Donald Trump . The comments come after Juhel Miah decided not to take part in an interview with the Good Morning Britain host because he said he was worried about how he would be portrayed.
