Pictures Of You and other paperback reviews

Sunday Herald

Given the run of a vast photo archive, MacLean chose one photograph from each decade of the 20th century and, once he'd established all the available facts, set his imagination to work and wrote short stories which would "let them live again". His subjects vary from a Burmese palmist who gets involved with a plan to drive out British colonists to a Native American journalist reporting on the occupation of Alcatraz who almost cracks in the face of the strange forces surrounding the rock.

Chicago, IL

