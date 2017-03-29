Passenger shoots northern lights timelapse on a flight to Iceland
Aryeh Nirenberg captured a remarkable sight for the rest of us to enjoy while on vacation: the northern lights as they appeared from a plane window on New Year's Eve. Better than any fireworks! Aryeh says: "This was captured on Delta Flight 446 from JFK in New York to KEF in Reykjavik, Iceland on December 31st 2016.
