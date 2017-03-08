Muslim teacher refuses to appear on G...

Muslim teacher refuses to appear on Good Morning Britain because of...

A teacher who was barred entry to the US has refused to appear on a morning TV programme because of its co-host Piers Morgan's friendship with President Donald Trump. Juhel Miah opted out of an interview with the Good Morning Britain presenter because he said he was worried about the Mr Morgan's "agenda".

Chicago, IL

