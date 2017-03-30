Maine's craft beer is headed to Iceland

Maine's craft beer is headed to Iceland

20 hrs ago

The Maine Brewers' Guild plans to refurbish a refrigerated shipping container into the "Maine Beer Box." It will have 50 taps and will make its first trip as the "ambassador for Maine beer" in June, heading to a beer festival in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Chicago, IL

