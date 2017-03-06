Lagaffe Tales to Relase New Sampler

Iceland's Lagaffe Tales label will soon release a new four-track various artist sampler, titled Tale of Tales: Chapter 02. Lagaffe tails was founded in 2012 "at a time when a new generation of artists started to emerge into the small local house scene in Reykjavik," explains one of the label founders, Viktor Birgisson. "There was a need for a structure around all this new music and we decided to take the step to make the label."

