Iceland To Become The First Country To Mandate Equal Pay
In what's believed to be a universal first, Iceland has announced measures that will require employers to prove that they offer equal pay regardless of gender, ethnicity, sexuality or nationality, the Associated Press reported. Iceland's government made the unprecedented announcement on International Women's Day on Wednesday.
