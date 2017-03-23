Iceland talking to more funds over ca...

Iceland talking to more funds over capital controls deal

Friday Mar 24

Iceland's central bank has said is in talks with more of the foreign funds that saw bonds they own frozen as part of country's capital controls. It struck a deal with some funds earlier this month and hopes the remainder, that between them own around $900 million worth of Icelandic bonds or about half the original total, will also accept now they have been given more information.

Chicago, IL

