Iceland knows how to stop teen substance abuse but the rest of the world isn't listening
In Iceland, teenage smoking, drinking and drug use have been radically cut in the past 20 years. Emma Young of Mosaic finds out how they did it, and why other countries won't follow suit.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb 23
|Pence of Tides
|1
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
