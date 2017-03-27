How Iceland's teens cleaned up their act

At an age when many teenagers lock themselves in their rooms, Kristjan likes to spend as much time as possible with his parents and the walls of his bedroom are plastered with his proudest exploits in fishing and football. He helps illustrate how Iceland has nearly eradicated abuse of alcohol , tobacco and drugs among teens in two decades through measures such as curfews, raising the age of majority and promoting sports.

