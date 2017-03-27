harpa
A striking new addition to the Icelandic and European cultural scene is Harpa, the Reykjavik Concert Hall and Conference Centre and recipient of the prestigious Mies Van der Rohe award for architecture. Harpa is one of Reykjavik's greatest and distinguished landmarks.
