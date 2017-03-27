Fee Charged at Helgafell Mountain

Landowners by Helgafell mountain, near the town of Stykkisholmur, West Iceland, have begun charging visitors a fee of ISK 400 . The proceeds will be used to build restrooms, enlarge the parking lot and to hire an attendant, mbl.is reports.

