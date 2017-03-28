Equal pay for men and women? Iceland ...

Equal pay for men and women? Iceland wants employers to prove It

10 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

On a chilly afternoon in October, Frida Ros Valdimarsdottir, a former home-care worker turned women's rights advocate, left her office at exactly 2:38 pm and headed to Reykjavik's main square, where throngs of women were forming a boisterous crowd. It was the time - roughly two and a half hours before the end of the workday - that many protesters reckoned they stopped being paid for equal work.

Chicago, IL

