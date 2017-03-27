DesignMarch 2017: Highlights from Ice...

DesignMarch 2017: Highlights from Iceland's Annual Design Festival

This past weekend saw the ninth edition of DesignMarch , a proverbial diamond in the rough when it comes to the annual design-festival calendar. From March 23-26, Iceland's homegrown design festival once again featured hundreds of events and exhibitions-possibly the highest rate per capita for a country of a mere 330,000 inhabitants, 40% of whom reside in capital city Reykjavik, where the event has taken place since 2009.

Chicago, IL

