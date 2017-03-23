'Bokeh' Review: A Gorgeous, Peaceful Apocalypse

Yes, that country has a film industry, although it, too, is miniscule, but with this film as evidence, quite capable of producing movies that are fascinating, valid, and off the beaten track. I've never seen anything of Iceland beyond the Reykjavik airport, but when you see this movie, opening this week in limited cinemas and on the internet, you will be forced to agree-we've all been missing something.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.