Biological Samples Connect Suspect to Birna
Police have confirmed that biological samples from the investigation into the murder of Birna Brjansdottir connect the suspect in the case directly to Birna, RUV reports. The Su urnes District Court approved yesterday that the suspect is to remain in police custody for another four weeks.
