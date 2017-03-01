Big Sean, Chaka Khan Among Secret Solstice Festival Phase 2 Lineup
Unveiling its second phase lineup, Secret Solstice Festival is proud to announce some of the biggest names to ever perform in Iceland including the nation's biggest hip-hop announcement ever. Held over the never-setting summer solstice sun on June 16-18 in the world's most northerly capital city of Reykjavik, Secret Solstice Festival welcomes Chaka Khan, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Seth Troxler, Young M.A. Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, The Black Madonna and many more to its already impressive lineup.
