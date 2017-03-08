Big Sean, Anderson .Paak, Rick Ross & More Lead Iceland's Biggest Hip Hop Announcement EVER

Not to be outdone by Miami's Rolling Loud Fest , the entire country of Iceland is simmering with anticipation on what is now their biggest Hip Hop announcement to ever be witnessed. Rick Ross, Big Sean, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals have joined Iceland's Secret Solstice Festival, which previously boasted a lineup of Young M.A, Pharoahe Monch, Odd Future's Left Brain, Roots Manuva, and the eternal legend and Queen of Funk, Chaka Khan.

