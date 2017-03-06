Andrew Bristow's Icelandic adventure

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Southport Visiter

Another busy week where we welcome back our cycling world tourer Andrew Bristow from his Icelandic adventure, followed by Dave Sims account on an exciting penultimate round of the Switchback Caf 1km time trial. I very much enjoyed touring with Andrew a few weeks ago in Southern Ireland, him sharing a few stories of his awesome adventures in both Africa and Europe.

Chicago, IL

