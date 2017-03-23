American Swedish Institute exhibits f...

American Swedish Institute exhibits fashions from extreme Nordic climes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Star Tribune

Gallery: "Malu at the Nuup Kangerlua Fjord Holding Two Spit Skinned Birds, 2014" by Sarah Cooper and Nina Gorfer features fashionsby Greelandic designer Najannguaq Lennert. A woman wearing a neo-Elizabethan ruff collar carries a pair of skinned birds across a jagged fjord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC