Akranes Ready to Accommodate HB Grandi
At a meeting yesterday, the municipal council of Akranes, West Iceland, approved a letter of intent to seafood company HB Grandi, indicating a willingness to greatly improve facilities for fish processing in the town. The cost will run in the billions of kronur, Visir reports.
