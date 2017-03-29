Akranes Ready to Accommodate HB Grandi

23 hrs ago Read more: Iceland Review

At a meeting yesterday, the municipal council of Akranes, West Iceland, approved a letter of intent to seafood company HB Grandi, indicating a willingness to greatly improve facilities for fish processing in the town. The cost will run in the billions of kronur, Visir reports.

Chicago, IL

