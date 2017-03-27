A Roundabout Route to Reykjavik

Iceland happens to be almost exactly 1,000 miles from the Baltic Sea as the crow flies, but it is an honorary member of region for the intents and purposes of an noteworthy exhibition at the Nordic House in ReykjavA k. On view from March 13-31 at the Alvar Aalto-designed cultural center, DesignMarch was the occasion for the fourth iteration of Roundabout Baltic , which has traveled to Tallinn and Riga since its debut in MalmA in June 2016.

Chicago, IL

