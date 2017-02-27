To ban or not to ban...that's the difficult question

Consumers will chose foolishly even to the detriment of their health - but maybe we should have more confidence in markets to sort these things out I have a new hero: Gudni Johannesson, Iceland's president, who has declared that he is 'fundamentally opposed' to placing pineapple on the top of pizza, and, tongue-in-cheek, suggested that a law might be needed to prevent this aberration. President Johannesson is so right on the big pizza question and the online pineappleist trolls who are criticising him need to be called out for what they are: sad and bad.

