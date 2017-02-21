The president of Iceland (the country...

The president of Iceland (the country) wants to ban pineapple on pizza

That sweet juicy pineapple nestling on top of salty slices of ham and gooey cheese is a thing of food porn and culinary wet dreams. Making full use of what the land has to offer, the combination of fruit, meat and dairy is unparalleled in its pizza beauty.

