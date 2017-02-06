The heat is on, and so is the relaxat...

The heat is on, and so is the relaxation, at geothermal baths outside Reykjavik

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

To call the numbers below from the U.S., dial 011 , 354 , the area code and the local number. If you're planning on visiting just the hot springs mentioned, you won't need a four-wheel drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan 31 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 31 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 30 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC