Syrian refugees in Iceland

1 hr ago

As refugees from war flee across continental Europe , a few have found safety in an unlikely place: Iceland. New legislation there relaxes immigration controls, worrying some residents - but more citizens favor diversifying their mostly white and Christian nation.

