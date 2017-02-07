South west Hertfordshire to be colder than Iceland this week as forecasters warn of risk of snow
South west Hertfordshire is likely to be colder than Iceland this week as an icy snap brings freezing temperatures and a chance of snow. Temperatures will plummet from a mild 10C on Tuesday to lows of 0C and -2C overnight on Wednesday and Thursday as forecasters warn the county could see snow showers.
