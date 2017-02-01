The Premier League football club Swansea City has rejected interest in its Icelandic midfielder Gylfi A A3r SigurA sson from Chinese Super League clubs. Q: Do you know of any articles or books about the Irish hermits who were living in Iceland when the Vikings began the Settlement? Q: I'm trying to find volunteer opportunities for a group of high school students that will be working on a community service project in Iceland in April 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.