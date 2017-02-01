Snapshot 983
The Premier League football club Swansea City has rejected interest in its Icelandic midfielder Gylfi A A3r SigurA sson from Chinese Super League clubs. Q: Do you know of any articles or books about the Irish hermits who were living in Iceland when the Vikings began the Settlement? Q: I'm trying to find volunteer opportunities for a group of high school students that will be working on a community service project in Iceland in April 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 30
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
|Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Drakes choice
|1
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC