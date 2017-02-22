Sh*t Happens in M vatn

Sh*t Happens in M vatn

Yesterday

According to the CEO of Landvernd, the Icelandic Environment Association, hotel owners who profit from their proximity to Myvatn lake, North Iceland, are allowed to profit at the cost of the lake without the intervention of institutions whose role it is to protect the lake's surroundings. This was the topic of the news analysis program Kastljos last night.

Chicago, IL

