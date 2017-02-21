School says pupils 'witnessed act of ...

School says pupils 'witnessed act of discrimination' when...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: IcNetwork

Juhel Miah, 25, was travelling to New York with a group from Llangatwg Comprehensive when he was removed from the plane The head teacher of a school where one of its teachers was removed from a plane while travelling to the US said his pupils have "witnessed an act of discrimination". Alan Rowlands, head teacher of Llangatwg Community School in Neath , said the whole experience was "terrible" but "more infuriating" is the fact no explanation has yet been given by the American authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb 23 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan 31 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 31 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 30 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,149,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC