School says pupils 'witnessed act of discrimination' when...
Juhel Miah, 25, was travelling to New York with a group from Llangatwg Comprehensive when he was removed from the plane The head teacher of a school where one of its teachers was removed from a plane while travelling to the US said his pupils have "witnessed an act of discrimination". Alan Rowlands, head teacher of Llangatwg Community School in Neath , said the whole experience was "terrible" but "more infuriating" is the fact no explanation has yet been given by the American authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb 23
|Pence of Tides
|1
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 30
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC