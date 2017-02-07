S nar Festival Announces Istanbul & H...

S nar Festival Announces Istanbul & Hong Kong Debuts, Return to Reykjavik

Read more: Billboard

Sonar Festival is the jewel of Barcelona, a three-day gathering of great technologically-leaning musical minds that makes its happy return to its Spanish homeland June 15 to 17, 2017. However, in recent years, the Sonar brand has been expanding, spreading its celebration of creativity in technology to fans all over the world.

Chicago, IL

