Police Closer to Conclusion in Birna's Case

Wednesday Feb 1

Following yesterday's interrogations of the two men suspected in the death of Birna Brjansdottir, police believe they now have a clearer idea of the sequence of events the day she died, RUV reports. A decision will be made tonight or tomorrow regarding whether to request an extension of police custody of the suspects.

Chicago, IL

