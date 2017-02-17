One billion dancing, fighing violence against women.
At Harpa concert hall in Reykjavik today, about 3,000 people took part in One Billion Rising , an international event, where people across the globe gather in dance to demand an end to violence against women. This is the fifth time that such an event is held in Reykjavik.
