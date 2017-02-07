Murdered Iceland woman strangled, tossed into ocean: Report
An Icelandic woman whose mysterious disappearance and death last month shocked the tranquil island nation was reportedly strangled before being thrown into the ocean where she drowned, media reported. Iceland has one of the world's lowest homicide rates, with an average of just 1.8 murders per year since 2001.
