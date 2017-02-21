Michelin's 2017 Nordic Guide Has Arrived

Michelin, the tire company that also publishes highly revered restaurant guidebooks, has unveiled its newest Nordic Guide. It includes 274 restaurants and covers the nations of Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, plus Iceland for the very first time.

