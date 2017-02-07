London could be colder than Iceland as Met Office issues severe weather warning
According to the Met Office, temperatures will drop from a mild 10C on Tuesday to lows of 0C and -2C overnight on Wednesday and Thursday as forecasters warn the capital could face snow showers too. We could also face colder spells than Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, as London could be as cold as 5C.
