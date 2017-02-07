London could be colder than Iceland a...

London could be colder than Iceland as Met Office issues severe weather warning

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

According to the Met Office, temperatures will drop from a mild 10C on Tuesday to lows of 0C and -2C overnight on Wednesday and Thursday as forecasters warn the capital could face snow showers too. We could also face colder spells than Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, as London could be as cold as 5C.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan 31 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 31 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 30 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,755 • Total comments across all topics: 278,658,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC