LevelK picks up Icelandic hit "Cruelty"

PanARMENIAN.Net - LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Icelandic filmmaker Anton Sigurdsson's sophomore feature "Cruelty" , which opened in Iceland in October and became the second-biggest local hit of 2016, Variety reveals. "Cruelty," which had its international premiere at Santa Barbara Film Festival, marks Sigurdsson's followup to the well-received Icelandic film "Secret & Lies."

