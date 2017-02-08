LevelK picks up Icelandic hit "Cruelty"

LevelK picks up Icelandic hit "Cruelty"

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Icelandic filmmaker Anton Sigurdsson's sophomore feature "Cruelty" , which opened in Iceland in October and became the second-biggest local hit of 2016, Variety reveals. "Cruelty," which had its international premiere at Santa Barbara Film Festival, marks Sigurdsson's followup to the well-received Icelandic film "Secret & Lies."

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan 31 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 31 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 30 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,655 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC