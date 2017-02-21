If Only We had More Midnight Basketball:
Iceland knows how to stop teen substance abuse but the rest of the world isn't listening : In Iceland, teenage smoking, drinking and drug use have been radically cut in the past 20 years. Emma Young finds out how they did it, and why other countries won't follow suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BrothersJudd Blog.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Thu
|Pence of Tides
|1
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 30
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC