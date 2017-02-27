Icelandic rockers headline Portland m...

Icelandic rockers headline Portland music fest that no one can pronounce

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

You wouldn't expect the lead singer of an Icelandic band, undiscovered in the states, to consider Dolly Parton an inspiration. But Katrina Mogensen of Reykjavik rock quintet Mammut embraces the country crooner's longevity and spunk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb 23 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan 31 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 31 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 30 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC