Iceland Pictures--Hallgrimm's Church

Iceland Pictures--Hallgrimm's Church

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Right on the Left Coast

Reykjavik is a beautiful little city, and the high point, both figuratively and literally, is the Hallgrimmskirkja, on a hill in the middle of the city. These first two pictures are from my trip there in July 2015: Also in July 2015, here's the view from the church tower: As I said, it's a beautiful city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right on the Left Coast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb 23 Pence of Tides 1
News An international search is on to find Scots tee... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan 31 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 31 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 30 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC