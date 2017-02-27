Iceland Pictures--Hallgrimm's Church
Reykjavik is a beautiful little city, and the high point, both figuratively and literally, is the Hallgrimmskirkja, on a hill in the middle of the city. These first two pictures are from my trip there in July 2015: Also in July 2015, here's the view from the church tower: As I said, it's a beautiful city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right on the Left Coast.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb 23
|Pence of Tides
|1
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 30
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC