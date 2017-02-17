Iceland on tenterhooks in search for ...

Iceland on tenterhooks in search for missing young woman

Read more: SFGate

Iceland has been gripped by the disappearance of a young woman - an extremely rare occurrence in a country with a population of just 320,000. Three members of a Greenlandic fishing trawler crew have been arrested in connection with Birna Brjansdottir's disappearance, Iceland Monitor reported.

Chicago, IL

