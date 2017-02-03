Iceland building biodome community to...

Iceland building biodome community to be fully sustainable oasis

Thursday Feb 2

Iceland's weather extremes poses unique challenges for residents and travelers - but the country's capital Reykjavik is planning a series of new eco biodomes that will welcome Icelanders with warmth and style. Designed by Spor i Sandinn , Aldin is a fully sustainable biodome community powered by geothermal energy.

Chicago, IL

